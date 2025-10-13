Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Setback For Lalu Yadav As Corruption, Criminal Conspiracy Charges Framed In IRCTC Case

2025-10-13 02:00:41
A Delhi court on Monday framed various criminal charges against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav and several others in the alleged IRCTC Scam case. Special Judge (PC Act) Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Courts passed the order.

The court has framed charges of corruption, criminal conspiracy and cheating against Lalu Yadav. Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi are charged with several offences, including conspiracy and cheating. The case will proceed to trial since all the accused have pled not guilty.

The Central Burea of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that former Railway Minister Lalu Yadav and his family accepted prime land as a bribe for awarding contracts to a private firm while he headed the Railways.

As per allegations, during Yadav's tenure as Railway Minister between 2004 to 2009, two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri were given on lease to a company named Sujata Hotels through a manipulated tender process. In return, land worth crores was transferred to a company allegedly linked to Lalu's wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav at a fraction of its market value.

The Yadav family have questioned the probe and said that there was no evidence against them. They claimed that the case is politically motivated.

