Pleasant Autumn Weather To Linger Across Most Areas Through Thursday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 13 (Petra) -- Soft autumn breezes and mild daytime temperatures are expected to persist through Thursday, with pleasant weather dominating most regions and moderate conditions around the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.On Monday, the weather will be mild in most areas and moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with patches of low clouds appearing at times. Northwesterly winds will blow at a moderate speed, adding to the gentle feel of the day.Tuesday will see a slight uptick in temperatures, returning to seasonal averages. The weather will remain mild over high mountain areas and moderate elsewhere, with easterly winds turning northwesterly by evening.Wednesday and Thursday will bring steady, calm conditions, with pleasant weather continuing over the highlands and moderate temperatures across the rest of the country. Northwesterly winds will remain light to moderate throughout the period.Temperature readings for Monday show highs and lows of 25 and 15 degrees Celsius in East Amman, 23 and 13 in West Amman, 21 and 12 in the northern highlands, and 20 and 10 in the Sharah highlands.In desert areas, temperatures will range between 28 and 14 degrees, while the plains are expected to record 26 and 15 degrees. The northern Jordan Valley will see 32 and 19 degrees, compared to 34 and 22 degrees in the southern Jordan Valley.Around the Dead Sea, temperatures will reach 33 and 20 degrees, and 33 and 21 degrees in Aqaba.