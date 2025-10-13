From Faridabad To The World - Mera Bathroom Pvt. Ltd. Expands Global Footprint This Festive Season

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 12, 2025 2:39 am - This Diwali, Mera Bathroom Pvt. Ltd., led by founders Shivendra Saroj and Reena Chauhan Saroj, celebrates its growing global presence. With 25+ years of excellence, the brand continues to redefine luxury bathrooms for homes across India and beyond.

Faridabad, India - 12 October 2025

As the festive lights of Diwali illuminate homes across India, Mera Bathroom Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in luxury bathroom solutions, proudly announces its expanding presence beyond national borders. With over 25 years of expertise, the brand has evolved from a trusted local name into an internationally recognized symbol of premium quality, elegance, and innovation in bathroom design.

Founded and nurtured by Mr. Shivendra Saroj and Mrs. Reena Chauhan Saroj, Mera Bathroom Pvt. Ltd. has always believed that the bathroom is more than just a utility-it's a personal sanctuary of comfort, wellness, and design excellence. From its flagship showroom at Plot No. 18, Sector 21C, Marble Market, Faridabad, to its flourishing branch in Birpur, Bihar, the company's commitment to superior craftsmanship and customer satisfaction has set new standards in the Indian bathware industry.

A Journey from Local to Global

What began as a family-driven vision to introduce premium bathroom products to Indian homes has now transformed into a nationwide and international success story. The company proudly represents global luxury brands including Hansgrohe, Grohe, Duravit, Villeroy & Boch, STIEBEL ELTRON, and Vitra, offering products that combine modern aesthetics with cutting-edge technology.

In recent years, Mera Bathroom Pvt. Ltd. has received numerous international enquiries from regions in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Europe, marking a new chapter of expansion. The brand's strong relationships with global manufacturers and consistent focus on design innovation have positioned it as a trusted export and distribution partner for premium bathroom solutions worldwide.

Celebrating 25+ Years of Excellence

This year marks a special milestone - over 25 years of dedication, growth, and trust. From creating luxury bathroom spaces for residences and hotels to partnering with architects, builders, and designers across India, the company has consistently demonstrated its leadership in the segment.

“Our vision has always been simple - to deliver international quality, with Indian warmth and service. The growing global attention we are receiving reflects the trust and value our brand has built over the decades,” says Mr. Shivendra Saroj, Founder & Managing Director of Mera Bathroom Pvt. Ltd.

Co-founder Mrs. Reena Chauhan Saroj adds,“We see every bathroom as a reflection of personality and lifestyle. Our goal is to bring world-class design, technology, and sustainability to every Indian and international home.”

Festive Expansion and Customer Offers

To celebrate this milestone, the company has announced special Diwali offers across its luxury collection - including exclusive deals on shower systems, wellness tubs, designer WCs, and water heaters. Customers visiting the showrooms in Faridabad and Birpur can explore new festive collections inspired by global trends in architecture and interior design.

Mera Bathroom Pvt. Ltd. also plans to launch a dedicated online design consultation service, allowing customers worldwide to connect directly with their design experts. This initiative aligns with the brand's long-term digital expansion strategy and commitment to convenience-driven customer experience.

Sustainability and Smart Technology

Beyond aesthetics, Mera Bathroom Pvt. Ltd. is strongly focused on eco-friendly and smart technologies. Partnering with global innovators like STIEBEL ELTRON and Hansgrohe, the company promotes water-saving products, intelligent temperature control systems, and energy-efficient water heating solutions. Each product not only enhances comfort but also supports sustainable living - a priority for the brand as it enters international markets.

Global Recognition and Vision Ahead

The company's recent participation in international trade shows and design expos has further strengthened its visibility and global appeal. Architects and developers across various countries have expressed keen interest in Mera Bathroom Pvt. Ltd.'s curated range of premium fittings and complete bathroom solutions.

Looking forward, the company aims to establish strategic partnerships and showrooms in key global cities while continuing to expand its dealer network within India. This global expansion reflects Mera Bathroom's evolving identity - a brand proudly made in India, yet celebrated worldwide.

About Mera Bathroom Pvt. Ltd.

Mera Bathroom Pvt. Ltd. is a leading name in the luxury bathroom industry with 25+ years of experience. Headquartered in Faridabad, Haryana, the company offers a wide range of world-class bathroom fittings, sanitaryware, water heaters, and wellness products. With showrooms in Faridabad and Birpur (Bihar), Mera Bathroom Pvt. Ltd. proudly represents top international brands such as Hansgrohe, Grohe, Duravit, Vitra, Villeroy & Boch, and STIEBEL ELTRON.

Driven by the leadership of Founder & Managing Director Mr. Shivendra Saroj and Co-founder Mrs. Reena Chauhan Saroj, the company has become synonymous with trust, innovation, and luxury - serving customers across India and abroad.