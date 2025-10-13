Clear Earth Expands Certified Food Waste Destruction Services Across the UAE

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 12, 2025 10:39 pm - With food safety regulations becoming stricter and sustainability now a core business focus, companies are under pressure to handle food waste responsibly.

Dubai, UAE – [13th September 2025] – Clear Earth Recycling, a trusted leader in waste management solutions, has announced the expansion of its certified food destruction services to meet the increasing demand from the food and hospitality sectors across the UAE.

With food safety regulations becoming stricter and sustainability now a core business focus, companies are under pressure to handle food waste responsibly. Clear Earth's HACCP-approved services provide a secure and traceable way to destroy expired, contaminated, or damaged food stock.

The upgraded service covers collection, sealed transport, verification, and certified destruction, ensuring that no unsafe food products re-enter the market. Clear Earth follows both UAE laws and international HACCP food safety standards, providing businesses with complete compliance and peace of mind.

“Our commitment is not just to waste removal, but to protecting communities and preserving brand integrity,” said [Suraj Kumar Suseela Sasikumar], [CEO] at Clear Earth Recycling.“By offering safe and traceable food destruction, we help businesses maintain consumer trust while contributing to the UAE's sustainability goals.”

Clear Earth's food waste destruction services are designed for restaurants, hotels, supermarkets, manufacturers, and distributors, providing end-to-end solutions with full documentation and destruction certificates.

By partnering with Clear Earth, businesses reduce public health risks, safeguard their reputation, and ensure their operations align with UAE food safety and environmental standards.

