Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) Qualifies For Trading On U.S. OTCQX Market

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced that Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF), an exploration and development company focused on rare earths and antimony critical minerals, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market.

Highlights

- Locksley Resources Limited has qualified to trade on the OTCQX(R) Best Market, upgrading from the OTCQB(R) Venture Market

- Trading on OTCQX enhances Locksley's visibility and accessibility to U.S. investors, supporting its U.S. focused critical minerals strategy

- Locksley's flagship Mojave Project in California is strategically located adjacent to MP Materials' Mountain Pass Mine, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony as part of a fully integrated mine-tomarket strategy

- The Company's downstream technology partnerships underpin its role in re-establishing U.S. domestic supply chains for critical materials, with a particular focus on antimony

- Rare earths and Antimony are front and center in the global race to secure critical materials, with Locksley's Mojave Project positioned at the heart of America's efforts to restore domestic supply independence through a 100% U.S. mine-to-market strategy

Locksley has upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB Venture Market, and the symbol remains as "LKYRF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Rare Earths & Antimony - Front and Centre in a Shifting Global Landscape

Locksley's progression to the OTCQX comes amid escalating global focus on rare earth security, following new export restrictions and rising trade tensions. As nations move to safeguard access to critical materials, Locksley's Mojave Project stands at the center of America's effort to restore domestic supply independence. With a fully integrated mine-to-market strategy across antimony and rare earths, the Company is advancing a 100% American made approach that aligns directly with U.S. national policy priorities and the reshoring of strategic materials.

Nathan Lude - Head of Strategy, Capital Markets & Commercialisation commented

"Graduating to the OTCQX Market in record time since our initial listing just over three months ago, is a significant milestone for Locksley as we broaden our visibility and accessibility to U.S. investors. Our Mojave Rare Earths and Antimony Critical Minerals Project are strategically located in a tier-one jurisdiction adjacent to MP Materials' Mountain Pass Mine. Locksley is positioned to play a pivotal role in re-establishing domestic supply chains through its mine-to-market strategy for critical materials, with a particular focus on antimony."

