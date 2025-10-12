From Everyday To Extraordinary: SHEIN Transforms An Australian Family Home

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Spring,is taking home transformations to the next level with its first ever

After receiving hundreds of applications from across Australia, four families were shortlisted from QLD, NSW and VIC. Ultimately a family from Epping, VIC was selected for the ultimate SHEIN Home Makeover chosen for its untapped potential and the opportunity to bring a truly inspiring transformation to life.

Meet the Muna's: the winning family who recently moved into their first home together.

“We moved in June this year, and because everything happened so fast, we didn't have the resources to get what we actually wanted.

“With today's cost of living, it's been a slow build, so this renovation couldn't have come at a better time.”

The Spring Reno Challenge demonstrates how easy it can be to refresh spaces at home. With carefully curated picks from the SHEIN Home & Living collection , The Muna's home will undergo a seasonal transformation that proves style, affordability and creativity can coexist.

From cozy corners in the living room to a vibrant functional kitchen and even a party ready space for entertaining friends and family, every area will benefit from thoughtful budget friendly updates.

“This is exactly what we needed,” the Muna's said.“I love interior decorating shows, so to have a personal experience like this felt surreal. The style is what excites me the most!

“We love having guests over and entertaining, so to have them in a space where we love what we see will make the biggest difference.”

Viewers will be able to follow the journey from the first snapshots of the Epping home through to the striking reveal, showcasing how impactful small, well-chosen changes can be.

Bringing the concept to life, SHEIN Home & Living makes it simple to inject fresh energy into your home. Whether it is smart organizers, vibrant décor, colourful cookware or fun party essentials, the collection is designed to inspire creativity and make home updates effortless.

The Reno Challenge is a perfect example of how accessible and exciting home transformations can be, proving you do not need a costly full scale renovation to create a space that feels brand new.

Discover the power of small changes and start your own home refresh today with the SHEIN Home & Living collection .

