Genital Problems? Ancient Doctors Thought Goat's Cheese Or Warm Baths Could Help

MENAFN - The Conversation) Our genitals are such an important and sensitive part of our bodies. So it's not surprising that keeping them healthy was as important in antiquity as it is today.

Some ancient ideas about our genitals, and ways of caring for them, may make us wince, and certainly wouldn't be recommended today. But one attitude remains.

At least one ancient doctor stressed the importance of people overcoming any embarrassment talking about their genitals to seek medical attention for any concerns.

But medical writers, especially doctors, didn't hold back. They had plenty to say about how genitals work and how to care for them. Here are their top five topics and tips.

1. How do genitals work? Doctors explained

The Greek physician Soranus (2nd century AD) wrote the book Gynaecology in which he described diseases and their treatment. He wrote :

Writers also tried to explain how the genitals worked.

For example, the unknown author of the treatise On Generation (perhaps late 5th century BC) explained the function of the penis, and semen production:

2. How to manage periods? Avoid gymnastics

Ancient physicians said much more about everyday care of women's genitals than men's. This seems to be because they understood the physical difficulties caused by the menstrual cycle and childbirth.

Soranus believed women should rest or do moderate activities during their periods:

Doctors also recognised women needed special attention at different stages of their lives.

For instance, Soranus recommended girls expecting their first period should take slow walks, avoid gymnastics, have massages, take a daily bath, and divert their minds through activities such as reading.

Women entering menopause should, Soranus suggested , take measures to ensure that menstruation doesn't cease suddenly. For this Soranus recommends the same activities as he does for girls expecting their first period. An abrupt change would, he thought, cause harm.

On the question of sexual intercourse, Soranus believed it was healthiest to avoid having sex unless a man and woman want to make a baby. Sex, he thought, was no danger to a man's health whereas it may endanger a woman.

3. Don't be embarassed. See a doctor

The Greek writer Plutarch (46–119 AD) recognised it's necessary for people to face up to some awkward conversations about their genitals to get any treatment they need.

For example, he said many people would rather:

He was referring to situations where patients had to show their doctors their genitals. The example he gave was when:

Doctors realised people could be embarrassed to see a doctor about their sexual health, but urged them to seek care regardless. piola666/Getty

4. Try a laxative or a suppository

Ancient medical texts are full of descriptions of how to treat various conditions that affect the genitals.

The physician Galen (129–216 AD) talked about how he treated priapism, which he described as a condition where the penis“is erect against the person's will” and won't become flaccid.

He said he cured these patients by giving them laxatives, and making them take baths and fasts.

The woman medical writer Aspasia (date uncertain) also wrote about how to treat various problems affecting women.

For example, she said that tears of the uterus were caused by:

For treating tears of the uterus, she recommended avoiding surgery or drugs“which lead to inflammation and cramps”. Instead, she told patients to use sitz baths (a warm, shallow bath to relieve discomfort), and metallic medications made from ashes, antimony or burned lead delivered via suppository.

Some ancient treatments must have been derived from folk medicine.

Pliny the Elder (23 or 24–79AD), for instance, was probably referring to a folk remedy when he talked about how“pounded goat's-milk cheese” was a good remedy for“carbuncles of the genitals”.

5. Surgery was an option for men and women

Ancient physicians also provided detailed instructions about surgery.

For example, the Roman medical writer Celsus offered a guide for surgery to fix phimosis of the penis, when someone can't pull back the foreskin:

Medical writer Paulus of Aegina (7th century AD) described an operation for an abscess of the mouth of the womb:

Please don't try this at home

Modern doctors would not condone most, if not all, of what ancient medical writers said about genitals.

For instance, it's unlikely people will be rushing out to smear cheese on their genitals any time soon.

But in contrast to their patients, who felt awkward talking about their genitals, ancient doctors had plenty to say.