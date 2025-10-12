Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky: Ukrainian Forces Advance More Than Three Kilometers Near Dobropillia, Orikhiv


2025-10-12 03:08:21
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this in his nightly video address , Ukrinform reports.

"Ukrainian units are continuing our counteroffensive operations in the Dobropillia area and elsewhere – notably in the Zaporizhzhia sector, near Orikhiv, where our troops have advanced more than three kilometers to date," Zelensky said.

Read also: Ukrainian forces regain control of Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia region

He expressed gratitude to the units involved in the counteroffensive, including the 24th Separate Assault Battalion Aidar, the 33rd Assault Regiment, and other units.

"It is vital that our counteroffensive efforts in diplomacy also succeed. Everyone must deliver results: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, all state institutions, and our informal diplomacy alike. Millions of our people across the country are working now so that Ukraine can defend itself and have sufficient weapons and support," Zelensky added.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

