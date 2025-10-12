CBI Arrests SBI Official For Taking Rs 10,000 Bribe From Mudra Loan Applicant's Husband

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 12 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a Field Officer of State Bank of India (SBI) in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a Mudra loan applicant's husband, an official said on Sunday.

The CBI registered the case against Vishal Bharti on October 11 on the complaint of Kantilal Soni, who alleged that the accused demanded a bribe at the rate of 10 per cent (Rs 50,000) of the Mudra loan of Rs 5 lakh taken by the complainant's wife from SBI, Gayatri Complex Branch, Sidhi district.

Bharti had demanded the bribe from Madhulata Soni after the Rs 5 lakh loan was sanctioned to her, the complaint said.

After negotiations, the accused agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the loan applicant's husband.

Soni lodged a complaint on October 10 with the CBI, whose officials laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed the next day, while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 10,000 and arrested the accused.

On Sunday, the accused was produced before the Special CBI Court in Jabalpur, which sent him to custody, the CBI said.

The house search of the accused has been carried out for the recovery of incriminating documents/articles, the probe agency said.

The FIR registered in the case said,“Due to the inability shown by the complainant to undertake long journey of more than 300 KM to Jabalpur to lodge written complaint at the office of SP, CBI, ACB, Jabalpur, and the Inspector was instructed to proceed to Sidhi (M.P.) for obtaining written complaint and for further verification thereof.”

“Thereafter, a written complaint dated October 11 addressed to SP, ACB, Jabalpur has been received by the Inspector from the complainant Kantilal Soni,” it said.

A CBI report, prepared after the verification of the contents of the complaint, said,“The above said facts and discreet verification prima-facie, disclose commission of cognizable offence punishable under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) on the part of Vishal Bharti, Field Officer, State Bank of India, Gayatri Complex Branch, District Sidhi (MP).”

The complainant alleged that the loan for his wife was approved on September 19, and since then, Bharti has been calling on his and his wife's mobile phones to demand the 10 per cent bribe.