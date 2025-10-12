Openai Valuation Surges To $500 Billion On Share Sale

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

OpenAI has surged past its prior valuation to reach an estimated $500 billion after current and former employees sold approximately $6.6 billion worth of shares to a consortium of investors. The deal, structured as a secondary share transaction, elevates OpenAI to the top of private tech valuations globally.

Buyers in the transaction include Thrive Capital, SoftBank, Dragoneer Investment Group, Abu Dhabi's MGX and T. Rowe Price. Although OpenAI had authorised up to $10 billion of share sales for insiders, not all eligible shareholders chose to participate.

The jump from a $300 billion valuation earlier this year underlines investor confidence in OpenAI's growth trajectory. In the first half of 2025, the company generated about $4.3 billion in revenue, an increase that already surpasses its full-year total for 2024, and incurred a cash burn of approximately $2.5 billion primarily due to heavy R&D spending totalling $6.7 billion. By mid-year, it retained around $17.5 billion in cash and securities.

Investors and analysts see this deal as signalling sustained momentum in the AI sector. Nvidia's announcement of up to $100 billion in investment or hardware procurement by OpenAI reinforces a tighter alliance between chipmaker and AI developer. Yet critics caution about potential conflicts of interest and concentration of power.

Some seasoned technology investors are already voicing caution. James Anderson, a prominent UK tech backer, described the soaring valuations in AI as displaying“disconcerting” parallels to earlier technology bubbles, noting that vendor financing structures-such as Nvidia tying funds to its hardware purchases-evoke historic risk patterns.

OpenAI's structure remains complex: it operates under a capped-profit model with ambitions to transition to a public benefit corporation in future. Its existing alliance with Microsoft, which provides cloud infrastructure and shares in revenue, adds layers of interdependence and constraints.

See also Abu Dhabi Posts Unprecedented Real-Estate Surge in H1 2025

Internally, the share sale offers liquidity to employees who have ridden the company's steep ascent. In a competitive AI labour market, it also acts as a retention tool amid poaching efforts by rivals. Yet the scale of participation suggests many insiders remain firmly invested in growth over immediate exit.

Deal negotiations reportedly spanned months, and some insiders noted that demand outstripped the authorised supply-suggesting latent appetite for more exposure to OpenAI among institutional investors. Shareholders such as SoftBank are said to have backed both primary funding rounds and participated in this secondary sale, aligning interests across multiple funding stages.

Growth metrics are under scrutiny: to justify its valuation, OpenAI must maintain hyper-growth in revenue, expand margins on its core products, and manage the steep costs associated with AI infrastructure and research. As public disclosure remains limited, external investors must rely on piecemeal reporting and financial leaks to assess risks.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?