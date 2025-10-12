Prinker Unveils Custom Beauty Tech For MENA At GITEX

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Prinker, a South Korea–based self-expression technology firm, is launching its full suite of personalization solutions in the Middle East and North Africa region at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, seeking to penetrate a market showing robust growth in beauty and personal care.

At its Dubai showcase, Prinker will debut Prinker POP, a smart beauty kiosk that enables users to mix and preview custom makeup palettes via a touchscreen interface and AI-driven simulation. It will also bring its handheld devices-Prinker S and Prinker M-capable of applying temporary, skin-safe tattoos within seconds, as well as a standalone Prinker Tattoo Kiosk allowing users to self-apply designs in malls or entertainment venues without staff assistance.

The company aims to tap into accelerating demand for experiential retail and personalisation in beauty, positioning itself at the intersection of tech and aesthetics as regional consumers and retailers seek interactive, low-risk forms of self-expression.

The MENA beauty and personal care market is projected to expand sharply, with estimates placing its value at around USD 95.2 billion by 2030 and an annual growth rate of 9.0 %. Rising digital penetration, social media influence, and youthful demographics are driving demand for personalised and immersive beauty experiences.

Prinker's approach reflects broader industry trends in tech-infused beauty. Beauty firms worldwide are increasingly adopting AR mirrors, AI skin diagnostics, and custom formulation platforms. Yet few have ventured into on-demand, skin-printing devices in public retail spaces. Prinker positions its handheld and kiosk systems as a bridge between digital and physical engagement.

Retailers and salon operators in the region may see appeal in integrating Prinker's solutions as a customer acquisition tool. By offering interactive touchpoints, brands can boost dwell time and cross-sell products. Prinker's machines also reduce staff overhead and allow consistent brand experiences across locations.

Prinker's global track record includes deployments for brand activations and content creation campaigns in Asia and the United States. However, scaling into MENA requires navigating regulatory regimes for cosmetic safety, cultural sensibilities around appearance, and localisation of designs to reflect regional tastes.

Prinker faces competition from AR/VR beauty apps that let users visualise makeup digitally, as well as legacy cosmetic brands developing custom blends in stores. But none currently replicate live, direct-to-skin printing in physical venues. Prinker's advantage lies in marrying hardware and software with a frictionless user experience.

Executives leading Prinker's expansion emphasise strategic partnerships. They plan to collaborate with regional beauty chains, department stores and mall operators, integrating kiosks into high-footfall environments. They also intend to localise design libraries-such as Arabic calligraphy motifs and regionally relevant patterns-to enhance appeal.

Analysts note that success will depend on commercial viability: cost per use, durability, and consumer uptake. Prinker will need to balance affordability with perceptible novelty so that users perceive value in transient tattoos or customised palettes.

