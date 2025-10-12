Abu Dhabi To Unveil AI Health Innovations At GITEX 2025

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Abu Dhabi's Department of Health will present a portfolio of artificial intelligence–based healthcare solutions at the upcoming GITEX Global 2025 event in Dubai. The showcase is intended to reinforce the emirate's ambitions to lead in digital health transformation and embed AI into clinical and public health systems.

DoH plans to display tools ranging from predictive diagnostics to personalised wellness platforms, emphasising preventive care and data-driven interventions. H. E. Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH, stated that leveraging AI is central to“reshaping how care is delivered” and enabling people to“live healthier, longer lives.”

The Abu Dhabi delegation will also highlight the emirate's efforts to integrate AI across healthcare infrastructure, including hospital systems and community services. As part of the pitch, DoH intends to advance models that predict health risks, flag early disease onset, and streamline patient journeys from diagnosis to treatment.

The timing of this unveiling aligns with Abu Dhabi's broader push into AI research and high-tech partnerships. In September 2025, Nvidia and Abu Dhabi's Technology Innovation Institute launched a joint lab focusing on robotics and advanced AI models, including deployment of Nvidia's“Thor” chip for robotic applications. That initiative is part of the UAE's wider effort to become a global AI player.

At GITEX Global-a technology exhibition scheduled from 13 to 17 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre-the DigiHealth & Biotech track is expected to draw startups, tech firms and health ministries showcasing innovations across genomics, diagnostics, telemedicine and biotech. The exhibition emphasises frontier domains: physical AI, quantum computing, semiconductors and data-centre infrastructure.

Abu Dhabi is also seeking to signal that its AI investments are more than pilot projects. Through collaborations with private technology firms, academic institutions and regional health authorities, DoH aims to build a scalable, interoperable health data ecosystem. Under its strategy, AI modules would be deployed not just in tertiary hospitals, but in primary care, clinics, remote monitoring and wellness programmes.

Critics point to challenges ahead, including data privacy, algorithmic bias, regulatory oversight and integration with legacy systems. Effective AI deployment in health requires robust patient consent frameworks, transparent models and continuous validation across diverse populations. Observers note that many AI health systems falter when scaled beyond controlled environments.

