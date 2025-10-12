403
Exclusive masterclasses addressing energy efficiency and carbon competitiveness at C&I Energy + Storage Summit
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, October 9, 2025/ -- The highly anticipated C&I Energy + Storage Summit 2025 ( will return to The Maslow Hotel, Sandton, Johannesburg on 4–5 November 2025, bringing together leading energy experts, financiers, regulators and corporate leaders. Among the standout features of this ye’r’s programme are the exclusive Masterclasses, designed to equip delegates with practical tools, strategies and insights to thrive in South Af’ica’s rapidly transforming energy market.
These hands-on masterclasses complement the ’ummit’s broader agenda of keynotes, project showcases and panel debates, equipping delegates with actionable strategies to shape their organ’sations’ energy future.
Day 1: Financing and flexibility
• Building Bankable PPA Portfolios: Hosted by Standard Bank, with a strong focus on understanding financing models and client risk management.
• Wheeling, Flexibility & Financing: Unpacking how to structure projects that meet both corporate and lender needs.
Download the Summit programme (
Day 2: Energy efficiency, storage & carbon markets
• Batteries in Ac ion: lifecycle and performance optimisation for C&I users.
• Carbon Markets & CBAM: strategies for exporters navigating EU carbon regulations.
• Energy Efficiency as a First Fuel: efficiency before investment.
Be part of the C&I Energy + Storage Summit in J hannesburg
Book your pass or apply as a hosted buyer ( to be part of South Africa’s premier platform for C&I energy innovation, finance and storage solution :
• For delegate registration enquiries, contact Vuyisa Mfobo: ...
• For hosted buyer application queries, contact Marcel du Toit: ...
Practical insights
C&I Energy + Storage Summit and Jaltech invite you to an upcoming webinar where Jonty Sacks from Jaltech, a leading solar funder, and Theo Potgieter from AFGRI, a leading agricultural services company, will unpack the simplest and most effective way to approach solar funding, as well as a deep dive into how the agricultural market is quickly adopting solar.
Webinar tit e: Solar funding for dummies - Approaches and speedy options
D te: Tuesday, 28 October 2025
ime: 12:00 - 3:00 SAST
Register here:
This session is tailored for solar installers/developers, commercial and industrial energy users, and landlords who want to:
• Lower electricity costs with no upfront investment.
• Access long-term price certainty in an environment of rising tariffs.
• Understand how solar funding can strengthen operations and energy security. ¦nbsp; ¦nbsp;
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of VUKA Group.
About VUKA Group:
VUKA Group connects people and organisations to information and each other, acros’ Africa’s energy, mining, infrastructure, mobility, green economy and technology sectors through innovative events, content, and strategic networking. By integrating industry introductions, curated events, and digital engagement, the group empowers businesses to navigate complex markets, forge valuable connections, and drive sustainable success.
Venture partners to The Global Trust Project, Founders of WomenIN empowerment platform and leaders of NPO, Go Green Africa. The ’UKA Group’s diverse portfolio acts to contribute to its‘purpose of ‘Connecting Afric’ to the World’s Best, to Influence Sust’inable Progress’
