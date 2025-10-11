'Looking Forward To Visiting India For UNTCC Conclave': Kyrgyzstan Army Chief

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) India will be hosting the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries (UNTCC) Chiefs' conclave from October 14 to 16, in New Delhi.

The Conclave will bring together over 30 Military Chiefs from around the world to deliberate on evolving peacekeeping challenges, best practices and future readiness.

In a video address, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan, Tariel Otonbaev, on Saturday said,” I am looking forward to visiting the Republic of India and participating in the conclave of the United Nations Troops Contributing Countries”

“Since 1997, the Kyrgyz Republic has been one of the honourable contributors to the United Nations Peacekeeping Operations. We view this conclave as a platform for strengthening cooperation between countries, safeguarding world peace and security, and facilitating United Nations mandates,” he said.

He further added that he hopes that the discussions within the framework of the conclave will bring productive results for supporting UN Peacekeeping Missions.

Notably, at the UNTCC Chiefs conclave in New Delhi, Chiefs and representatives from nations across the world will attend including- Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, France, Italy, Algeria, Armenia, Brazil, Burundi, Cambodia, Cote D'Ivoire, Ethiopia, Fiji, Ghana, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda, Uruguay, Vietnam, Rwanda and Senegal, apart from India.

It is pertinent to note here that as India and Bangladesh face a turbulent phase in their bilateral relationship since the formation of the interim government, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman is unlikely to visit India for this conclave.

As reported by IANS earlier, an official who did not wish to be named said,“There are possibilities that the Bangladesh Army Chief will not take part in this conference and would be replaced by one of his junior colleagues.”

The three-day programme will include: Plenary sessions and discussions on the effectiveness of UN peacekeeping and building sustainable peace in today's complex operational environments, leveraging technology for more responsive and effective peacekeeping and special spouse programmes, to build military resilience through family engagement.