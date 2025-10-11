Trump warns of retaliation against China

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-10-11 05:35:25
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has warned of significant retaliation against China, accusing Beijing of “becoming very hostile” after it introduced new export controls on rare earth elements and other critical materials.

On Thursday, China announced restrictions on exports of certain strategic minerals that have dual-use in military applications, citing national security concerns and obligations under international non-proliferation agreements.

In a post on Truth Social Friday, Trump announced plans to impose “a massive increase of tariffs” on Chinese imports, adding that additional measures are “under serious consideration.” He also indicated that he might cancel a planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the upcoming APEC summit in South Korea.

Trump described China’s export restrictions as unprecedented and hostile, noting that Beijing sent detailed notifications to countries worldwide specifying the elements it intends to withhold. He warned that the move could disrupt global markets and affect nearly every nation.

