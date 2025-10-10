Sikorski Visits Site Of Russian Strike In Lviv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Maksym Kozytskyi, the Head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook .

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland, Radosław Sikorski, has arrived in the Lviv region on a working visit,” the message says.

It is noted that during the visit, the Polish minister, in the presence of the Head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleksandr Mishchenko, visited the site of the Russian strike on civilians in Lapaivka.

"We are grateful to Poland for its support and for sharing our pain in the most difficult moments. This is true brotherhood. Revenge on the enemy will come," Kozytskyi said.

As reported by Ukrinform, a family of four, including a 15-year-old girl, was killed in the Lviv region by a Russian strike.

Photo: Maksym Kozytskyi / Facebook