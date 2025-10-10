Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sikorski Visits Site Of Russian Strike In Lviv Region

Sikorski Visits Site Of Russian Strike In Lviv Region


2025-10-10 06:06:47
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Maksym Kozytskyi, the Head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook .

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland, Radosław Sikorski, has arrived in the Lviv region on a working visit,” the message says.

It is noted that during the visit, the Polish minister, in the presence of the Head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleksandr Mishchenko, visited the site of the Russian strike on civilians in Lapaivka.

"We are grateful to Poland for its support and for sharing our pain in the most difficult moments. This is true brotherhood. Revenge on the enemy will come," Kozytskyi said.

Read also: Trump not ruling out new sanctions against Russia

As reported by Ukrinform, a family of four, including a 15-year-old girl, was killed in the Lviv region by a Russian strike.

Photo: Maksym Kozytskyi / Facebook

MENAFN10102025000193011044ID1110177667

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search