Breakin' Brew: India's First Breaking Bad Inspired Café Expands Across NCR

Breakin' Brew: India's First Breaking Bad Inspired Café Expands Across NCR
Breakin' Brew
What started as a creative vision to merge pop culture with culinary innovation has now grown into a fast-expanding cafe chain with three operational outlets located at Ambience Mall in Gurugram, Karkardooma in Anand Vihar and M3M IFC in Manesar, while a fourth outlet launching soon.
At Breakin' Brew, the boundaries between science and food blur - just like Walter White in the show turned high school chemistry into an empire, Breakin' Brew turns the art of coffee into an immersive, high-concept experience. The cafe invites patrons into a world where brewing is theatrical, coffee is experimental, and every sip tells a story.
Harsh Gupta - Founder of Breakin' Brew
Shares Harsh Gupta ,“We didn't just want to open another coffee shop. We wanted to create an environment that transports people into a universe they know and love, while offering world-class coffee and comfort food. Every detail - from the beaker-shaped glasses to the lab-inspired interiors - is meant to thrill, surprise, and connect.”
More than just a cafe, Breakin' Brew is a destination - one that has quickly become a favourite for fans of the show as well as food enthusiasts. The interiors are a visual tribute to the Breaking Bad universe - think chemistry lab aesthetics, themed artwork, and a colour palette inspired by the show's most iconic moments.
The menu is just as diverse and daring: from handcrafted coffees and molecular drinks to a robust food selection featuring pizzas, burgers, pastas, platters and decadent desserts.
Each beverage and dish is crafted with scientific precision and a creative edge, delivering both flavour and flair.
The cafe is also known for its Instagrammable moments - from smoky drinks served in lab equipment to neon signs quoting legendary lines from the show. It's a perfect blend of drama and dining, where nostalgia meets novelty.
With its growing footprint and buzz-worthy concept, Breakin' Brew is setting a new benchmark for themed cafes in India. It's not just about fandom - it's about creating a multi-sensory coffeehouse experience that is as engaging as it is delicious. Whether you're a loyal follower of the Breaking Bad series or someone simply seeking a one-of-a-kind cafe experience, Breakin' Brew offers something truly original - an escape from the ordinary, brewed with imagination.
