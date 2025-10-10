403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Attorney Gen. Blocks Trump From Nat'l Guard Deployment In Illinois
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Chicago Attorney General Kwame Raoul late Thursday issued a statement on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois granting a temporary restraining order to stop the unlawful deployment of National Guard troops in Illinois.
"Todayآ's ruling is a victory for the rule of law. The administration has provided no lawful explanation for its deployment of federal troops, and none exists. Itآ's clear that this attempted occupation within the state of Illinois is driven by political animus and not because federal officials are unable to protect federal property or enforce federal law," Raoul said in a statement.
"The president does not have the unfettered discretion to turn Americaآ's military against its own citizens when they exercise their constitutional rights. I am absolutely committed to upholding the Constitution and defending the rule of law, and I will continue to fight back against this unlawful attack on our stateآ's sovereignty," he added.
For his part, Governor of Illinois JB Pritzke said, "Donald Trump is not a king and his administration is not above the law."
"Today, the court confirmed what we all know: there is no credible evidence of a rebellion in the state of Illinois," he added in an X post. (end)
asj
"Todayآ's ruling is a victory for the rule of law. The administration has provided no lawful explanation for its deployment of federal troops, and none exists. Itآ's clear that this attempted occupation within the state of Illinois is driven by political animus and not because federal officials are unable to protect federal property or enforce federal law," Raoul said in a statement.
"The president does not have the unfettered discretion to turn Americaآ's military against its own citizens when they exercise their constitutional rights. I am absolutely committed to upholding the Constitution and defending the rule of law, and I will continue to fight back against this unlawful attack on our stateآ's sovereignty," he added.
For his part, Governor of Illinois JB Pritzke said, "Donald Trump is not a king and his administration is not above the law."
"Today, the court confirmed what we all know: there is no credible evidence of a rebellion in the state of Illinois," he added in an X post. (end)
asj
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) New Crypto Coin Eyes Next Price Increase As Phase 6 Reaches 50% Sold
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
CommentsNo comment