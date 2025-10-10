Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US Attorney Gen. Blocks Trump From Nat'l Guard Deployment In Illinois


2025-10-10 03:04:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Chicago Attorney General Kwame Raoul late Thursday issued a statement on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois granting a temporary restraining order to stop the unlawful deployment of National Guard troops in Illinois.
"Todayآ's ruling is a victory for the rule of law. The administration has provided no lawful explanation for its deployment of federal troops, and none exists. Itآ's clear that this attempted occupation within the state of Illinois is driven by political animus and not because federal officials are unable to protect federal property or enforce federal law," Raoul said in a statement.
"The president does not have the unfettered discretion to turn Americaآ's military against its own citizens when they exercise their constitutional rights. I am absolutely committed to upholding the Constitution and defending the rule of law, and I will continue to fight back against this unlawful attack on our stateآ's sovereignty," he added.
For his part, Governor of Illinois JB Pritzke said, "Donald Trump is not a king and his administration is not above the law."
"Today, the court confirmed what we all know: there is no credible evidence of a rebellion in the state of Illinois," he added in an X post. (end)
asj


MENAFN10102025000071011013ID1110177014

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search