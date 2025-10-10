403
US Decides To Send 200 Troops To Monitor Gaza Ceasefire Deal
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- The United States has decided to send about 200 troops to monitor the ceasefire deal in Gaza as part of a team that includes forces from others countries.
"200 U.S. personnel - who are already stationed at CENTCOM - will be monitoring the peace agreement in Israel, working with other international forces," the White House's Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a post on X late Thursday.
The Israeli occupation and Palestinian Hamas Movement agreed to pause hostilities in Gaza on Thursday, a deal US President Donald Trump announced, saying it was the first step to "strong, durable, and everlasting peace". (end)
