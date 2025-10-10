Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Notification Of Loss Of Voting Rights


2025-10-10 02:30:59
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PST Group AB has received notifications from UAB Prosperus Group, Artea Baltic Fund represented by the management company UAB“Artea Asset Management”, and Clairmont Holdings Ltd regarding the loss of voting rights (attached).

More information:
Tomas Stukas
Managing Director
Tel.: +370 618 21360

Attachments

  • Pranešimas_Clairmont Holdings Ltd_2025.10.09
  • Pranešimas_Prosperus grupė_2025.10.09 (1)
  • Pranešimas_Artea Baltijos fondas_2025.10.09

