Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement Period from 2 October 2025 to 8 October 2025 Share Buyback Program

On 31 July 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased. Bekaert announces today that during the period from 2 October 2025 to 8 October 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 41 500 shares. The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 2 October 2025 to 8 October 2025:



Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 2 October 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 600 39.25 39.40 39.15 259 050

MTF CBOE 2 000 39.33 39.65 39.15 78 660

MTF Turquoise











MTF Aquis









3 October 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 300 39.59 39.80 39.35 249 417

MTF CBOE 2 000 39.59 39.75 39.50 79 180

MTF Turquoise











MTF Aquis









6 October 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 300 39.65 39.90 39.35 249 795

MTF CBOE 2 000 39.67 39.90 39.40 79 340

MTF Turquoise











MTF Aquis









7 October 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 000 40.00 40.25 39.45 240 000

MTF CBOE 2 300 40.02 40.30 39.40 92 046

MTF Turquoise











MTF Aquis









8 October 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 000 40.03 40.15 39.80 240 180

MTF CBOE 2 000 40.02 40.15 39.80 80 040

MTF Turquoise











MTF Aquis









Total

41 500 39.70 40.30 39.15 1 647 708

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 100 shares during the period from 2 October 2025 to 8 October 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 2 October 2025 to 8 October 2025:



Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 2 October 2025 1 000 39.33 39.40 39.20 39 330 3 October 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 6 October 2025 500 39.50 39.50 39.50 19 750 7 October 2025 400 39.45 39.50 39.40 15 780 8 October 2025 200 40.00 40.00 40.00 8 000 Total 2 100





82 860







Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 2 October 2025 600 39.67 39.80 39.40 23 802 3 October 2025 800 39.64 39.80 39.50 31 712 6 October 2025 600 39.78 39.85 39.70 23 868 7 October 2025 1 200 40.00 40.20 39.70 48 000 8 October 2025 1 000 40.10 40.20 40.00 40 100 Total 4 200





167 482

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 28 335 shares.

On 8 October 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 866 764 own shares, or 3.60% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

p251010E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement