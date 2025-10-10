Pleasant, Stable Weather Conditions Forecast Countrywide - JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 10 (Petra)-- Friday's weather will be pleasant across most regions of the Kingdom, and moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with some low clouds appearing at times. Winds will be northwesterly and moderate in speed, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.On Saturday, a slight rise in temperatures is expected, bringing moderate weather to most areas and relatively warm conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will be light, ranging from northwesterly to northeasterly.By Sunday, temperatures will drop slightly, with pleasant conditions in most regions and moderate weather in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, accompanied by some low clouds. Winds will be northwesterly and moderate, occasionally becoming active.The pleasant weather is expected to continue on Monday, with moderate conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will remain light, coming from the northwest to northeast.The highest and lowest temperatures in Amman today are 27–15 degrees Celsius in the eastern part of the city, 25–13 in the western part, 23–12 in the northern highlands, 22–10 in the Shara highlands, 27–12 in the Badia region, 26–15 in the plains region, 31–19 in the northern Jordan Valley, 34–22 in the southern Jordan Valley, 33–19 in the Dead Sea, and 33–19 in the Gulf of Aqaba.