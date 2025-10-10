India Win Toss, Elect To Bat Vs West Indies

Photo Credit- X@BCCI

New Delhi – India skipper Shubman Gill won his first toss as captain and elected to bat against the West Indies in the second Test of the two-match series here on Friday.

India have retained the same playing XI that had defeated the Roston Chase-led West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test at Ahmedabad.

Gill said India would like to put on a big total as the wicket looks conducive for batting.

West Indies made two changes, bringing in Tevin Imlach and Anderson Phillip in place of Brandon King and Johann Layne.

“(The) wicket looks good, we want to pile on the runs. Consistency is key, to repeat performances and maintain performances. Captaincy hasn't changed me much, more responsibilities now, I like that. Very exciting future for me,” said Gill at the toss.