Zubeen Garg Death: Police Arrest Singer's Personal Security Officers

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Zubeen Garg Death: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police along with the CID arrested two more people in the death case of singer Zubeen Garg.

On Friday, two Personal Security Officers (PSOs) of the late singer were nabbed by the SIT/CID team.

The security officials have been identified as Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya, who were engaged with Zubeen Garg as PSOs for a long time.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

