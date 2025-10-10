403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zubeen Garg Death: Police Arrest Singer's Personal Security Officers
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Zubeen Garg Death: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police along with the CID arrested two more people in the death case of singer Zubeen Garg.
On Friday, two Personal Security Officers (PSOs) of the late singer were nabbed by the SIT/CID team.
The security officials have been identified as Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya, who were engaged with Zubeen Garg as PSOs for a long time.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) New Crypto Coin Eyes Next Price Increase As Phase 6 Reaches 50% Sold
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
CommentsNo comment