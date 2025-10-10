'Umang' School For Specially Abled Children Transforms Lives In Chhattisgarh
"Umang," a school for specially abled children, funded by the District Mineral Foundation Trust, has been transforming lives in Chhattisgarh. The school focuses on providing top-notch education to fifty children with disabilities in Braille and sign language under the direction of the Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai. The "Umang Diyang Vidyalaya" was set up for specially abled students who were facing trouble gaining education in regular schools. The education provided at the school is completely free; there is no tuition fee for the students.
District Collector Ajit Vasant stated,“In Korba district, under the guidance of the Chief Minister, a school for specially-abled children has been started...Around 50 children are studying in this school, and it is completely free of cost.” He further mentioned that the teachers have been appointed as per the capabilities and requirements of the students.
"Teachers have been appointed in this school based on the abilities and talents of the children... The district administration is striving to ensure that when these children leave this school, they can join the mainstream of society like other children."Apart from academics, the school aims to teach non-academic activities to students, such as music, dance, art, etc. Along with it, hearing therapy and physiotherapy are also being provided at the school, District Collector Ajit Vasant told ANI.
A teacher at Umang Divyang Vidyalaya, Indu, informed that the students are taught according to their respective levels of understanding. The school creates a checklist which aims towards a proper learning experience. "Students who can showcase higher-level qualities are moved up a level," she said.
Indu added that teaching specially abled children required more than just knowledge; it requires patience and kindness. "Right now, we are telling them about all five senses... It is very difficult to teach all this to the children... A lot of patience is required to teach these children," she told ANI.
