Who Is Mahieka Sharma? Meet Hardik Pandya's 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Both Spotted At Mumbai Airport

Cricketer Hardik Pandya has confirmed his relationship with 24-year-old model Mahieka Sharma following his purported breakup with singer Jasmin Walia. The couple made their first public appearance at the Mumbai airport on Friday morning, arriving in his ₹4.57 crore yellow Lamborghini Urus SE. Hardik, dressed in black, was spotted protectively leading Mahieka past the photographers.

Hardik Pandya confirms his new relationship with Mahieka Sharma

Hardik appeared protective as he walked Mahieka through the mob, sheltering her from the cameras and guiding her to the airport gate. Since his divorce, Hardik has kept his personal life secret, avoiding headlines and never appearing in public with his then-girlfriend Jasmin, even though she was frequently photographed attending his matches and cheering him on from the stands. This is the cricketer's first public appearance with his ladylove.

Who is Mahieka Sharma?

Mahieka is a model and actress who also posts fashion and fitness stuff on her own Instagram account. She began her career as a freelancer, appearing in a music video for rapper Raga, and went on to play many brief roles in films, including Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Orlando Von Einsiedel's Into the Dusk and Omung Kumar's PM Narendra Modi (2019), co-starring Vivek Oberoi.

She has also appeared in advertising for businesses including Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo. Mahieka's modelling career has included collaborations with top Indian designers such as Anita Dongre, Ritu Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, Manish Malhotra, and Amit Aggarwal.

Mahieka Sharma Education

Mahieka finished her education at Navy Children School in New Delhi (2014-2018). She subsequently went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in Community Psychology from Maryland in the United States (2020-2021). Following that, she received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Finance from Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University in Gandhinagar, Gujarat (2018-2022).

Mahieka has an active Instagram account, where she posts fashion, fitness, and lifestyle images with her 41.2K+ followers. Her account has also received notice for its noteworthy followers, who include actor Arjun Kapoor, Mismatched actress Vihaan Samat, and Rhea Chakraborty's brother, Showik Chakraborty.

About the Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma relationship

In one of her pictures, a masculine figure appeared faintly in the background, prompting fans to speculate whether it was Hardik. Another post using the number 33, Pandya's shirt number, fuelled the hype.

Social media investigators did not stop there. A few even pointed out that Hardik and Maheika appeared to be wearing the same bathrobe in separate photos, sparking debate across social media platforms.

Fans also pointed out that Hardik and Maheika follow each other on Instagram. Earlier last month, Maheika tweeted a snapshot from Baroda, which admirers quickly identified as Hardik's residence.

Hardik and Natasha, who married in 2020 amid the COVID-19 epidemic, announced their breakup in July of last year, following months of rumours.