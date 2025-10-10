England Vs Wales: How Bukayo Saka Inspired Three Lion's 3-0 Rout Of Wales As Tuchel Slams Silent Fans

Bukayo Saka dazzled and Morgan Rogers scored his first international goal as England thrashed Wales 3-0 at Wembley. Tuchel praised the team but slammed silent fans, while England edge closer to World Cup qualification.

Bukayo Saka's spectacular strike and a first international goal for Morgan Rogers helped England secure a convincing 3-0 victory over Wales in a friendly at Wembley. Despite the commanding win, manager Thomas Tuchel was quick to critique the“silent” home crowd, urging fans to give more energy to the team.

England wasted no time in asserting dominance. Just three minutes into the match, Marc Guehi capitalized on a loose ball in Wales' penalty area and guided a precise pass into the six-yard box. Morgan Rogers was on hand to finish, giving England an early lead.

Shortly afterward, Ollie Watkins doubled the advantage. Rogers delivered a looping cross to Watkins, who poked the ball home for his sixth international goal. This quick-fire double left the Welsh defense reeling and showcased England's intent under Tuchel.

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka provided the highlight of the night in the 20th minute. Picking up the ball on the right flank, he cut inside and unleashed a sublime long-range effort that beat Wales goalkeeper Karl Darlow and nestled into the top corner.

For England, it was their first three-goal tally in the opening 20 minutes since a 1987 clash with Yugoslavia.

While England's display was impressive, Tuchel felt the crowd did not match the team's intensity.“We cannot do more than being 3-0 in a derby. I would have wished for a bit more support in phases where it gets difficult,” he said.

“The stadium was silent. We didn't get any energy back from the stands. We did everything to win. If you hear just Wales fans for half an hour, it's sad because the team deserved more support today. In the second half it could have helped us to regain energy, but it is what it is.”

Even without several key players, England's performance sent a message of depth and confidence. Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, and Jack Grealish were all absent due to injury, yet England dominated possession and created chance after chance.

“We created a lot of chances. We could use Harry all the time, but we need to play without Harry and Jude, the guys are injured. I think we played an excellent first half,” Tuchel remarked.

Wales, who are still chasing a World Cup berth and will face Belgium in a crucial qualifier on Monday, were unable to cope with England's relentless pressure. Under Craig Bellamy, Wales had only lost twice in 12 games, but on this night, they were outclassed in every department.

England's win marked their sixth victory in seven games under Tuchel, and with five successive wins in Group K, their place at next year's World Cup is virtually secured.

As England prepare to travel to Latvia for another qualifying match, Tuchel's men will be aiming not only for victory but also for the confidence and belief to challenge for a major trophy for the first time since 1966. With performances like this, their resurgence looks promising.