Zubeen Garg's Friend Bankim Roy Medhi On Singer's Demise Here's What He Said

A close friend of Zubeen Garg, Bankim Roy Medhi, has raised serious concerns over the untimely demise of the Assamese singer, terming it a case of "negligence." The celebrated singer passed away in Singapore on September 19, a day before he was supposed to perform at the Northeast India Festival. His mortal remains were first flown to Delhi and later taken to Guwahati on September 21 by flight mediapersons, Medhi talked about the SIT and CID investigation in Zubeen's death, and he also opened up on being his longtime business partner, saying, "Mera business se pehle vo mera dost hai..We have done business for the public, not for the person. Later, there were some problems. Our business went down. That's why we thought of an alternative. We have done another business. How will the unemployed people develop? How will the economy of Assam develop? How will we involve people in agriculture and develop agriculture? We thought of all these things. We thought of different things."

Bankim Roy Medhi on his friendships

He recalled Garg's friendships and collaborations with different people. "He worked with someone for the cinema. He worked with someone on music. We worked for the unemployed and agricultural development. He worked for the welfare of the people of Assam..."So far, the SIT has arrested five other individuals related to the case, including the main event organiser, Shyamku Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's manager, Siddhant Sharma, his bandmate, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and co-singer, Amritprava Mahanta."What we have seen in the video and what we have heard in the audio, what we have seen is total negligence. I don't know what the law will say, but what we have seen in the video and what we have heard in the audio, what we have seen is total negligence. Jiska jo responsibility hai, uska jo manager hai uska responsibility nibhaya nahi hai..uska bhai Sandipan nibhaya nahi hai..what we have seen in the video, what they have done is wrong..." Medhi said/SIT of Assam Police had arrested Shyamkanu Mahanta (the main organiser of the Northeast India Festival in Singapore) and Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma. The Assam government on Wednesday issued an order and suspended Assam Police Service (APS) officer Sandipan Garg, who was arrested by the SIT/CID in connection with the Zubeen Garg death case to 'Detailed Grounds of Arrest' (remand note), Garg's bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami alleged that a "conspiracy" was hatched "to portray his death as accidental".