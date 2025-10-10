Bigg Boss 19: Did Tanya Mittal Really Kiss Amaal Mallik's Photo During Task? Video Goes Viral [WATCH]

During a recent Bigg Boss 19 captaincy task, Malti Chahar claimed Tanya Mittal kissed Amaal Mallik's photo. Though the footage is unclear, it sparked fresh buzz about their possible romance.

The drama in the Bigg Boss 19 house just got a lot spicier! While fans have long speculated about a budding romance between Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik, a recent claim by wildcard contestant Malti Chahar has reignited the buzz. The housemates' interactions have always hinted at an unspoken bond, but Malti's comment during the latest captaincy task has left viewers questioning what's really going on.

During a recent episode, Bigg Boss introduced a high-stakes captaincy task where former captains' portraits were used as props. Amaal Mallik, serving as sanchalak for one of the rounds, watched as Tanya Mittal faced off against Malti Chahar. The task was tense, especially when Malti brought up Tanya's family, a move that deeply affected Tanya emotionally. Despite breaking down post-task, Tanya managed to win the round.

Later, in a conversation with Neelam, Malti claimed Tanya kissed Amaal's photo during the challenge. While fans were quick to react on social media, the actual footage remains unclear, showing Tanya lying on or near Amaal's portrait, but not conclusively kissing it. Still, the moment was enough to send the rumor mill into overdrive.

Mati are you mad or something like why are continuously saying this disgusting thing without focusing on your own gameand Tanya please girl you should have called her out immediately when she was continusly saying this twitter/UdGsuKnq4q

- baobi (@softtae_tae) October 9, 2025

Elsewhere in the task, rivalries and shifting alliances played out. Nehal and Neelam's round ended in controversy, while Ashnoor's playful antics with Abhishek's photo divided opinions. Mridul and Shehbaz kept things light-hearted, offering a refreshing change of pace.

As Bigg Boss 19 continues, the“Gharwalon Ki Sarkar” theme is pushing contestants to the edge, with emotional decisions, growing friendships, and emerging love angles. With Salman Khan hosting and the show streaming on JioHotstar and Colors TV, fans are eagerly watching what unfolds next, especially between Tanya and Amaal.