Who Is Varun Manian? Meet Trisha's Businessman Beau From Chandigarh

Trisha, an actress recognised for her successes in the Tamil and Telugu cinema industries, is allegedly intending to marry shortly. According to Siasat, her parents have now accepted a new match for her: a Chandigarh-based businessman. While nothing is known about Trisha's claimed groom at this time, the two families are said to have known one other for many years.

According to the story, Trisha recently addressed the topic of weddings, stating that she is open to marriage if she finds the right guy. However, the actress said that“the right time hasn't come yet.”

It should also be mentioned that Trisha's parents have yet to respond to reports about her wedding.

Trisha was formerly engaged to entrepreneur Varun Manian. They exchanged rings in 2015, but ended their romance shortly after. According to previous reports, Trisha and Varun had a falling out over her desire to continue acting after marriage.

Trisha's Romance Rumours With Vijay

Vijay and Trisha have long been one of Tamil cinema's most popular on-screen pairings. Their electrifying chemistry in blockbusters like as Ghilli (2004), Thirupaachi (2005), Aathi (2006), and Kuruvi (2008) captivated audiences. But after Kuruvi, the two abruptly ceased working together, fuelling speculation that their intimacy during Ghilli had evolved into something more. Rumours circulated that Vijay's family had advised him to keep his distance from Trisha after Kuruvi. Both performers, however, denied any romantic relationship, claiming they were "just friends."

Fast forward 15 years, when Trisha and Vijay reunited on film in Leo (2023), driving fans into a frenzy.

All of this chatter serves as a reminder that Thalapathy Vijay has been married to Sangeetha Sornalingam for a long time. The pair married in 1999 and have two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha.

Meanwhile, Trisha recently appeared in Thug Life alongside Kamal Haasan.