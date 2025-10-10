Bengaluru Police Register 37 Cases, Arrest 18 For Objectionable Social Media Posts Warn Public
Bengaluru city police have taken strong action against individuals spreading communal hatred, fake news, and provocative content on social media over the past year. A total of 37 cases have been registered, leading to the arrest of 18 accused, as part of a focused drive to maintain law and order in the digital space. Authorities are closely monitoring online activity to prevent the disruption of social harmony.
Social Media Management Units Conduct Surveillance
On Thursday, Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh convened a meeting with the Social Media Management Units (IOOA) of all city police stations. The meeting aimed to review ongoing surveillance operations and gather updates on cases related to communal tension, fake news, and provocative online posts.
Action Taken Against Offenders
During the past year, several provocative posts were identified during police surveillance. Legal action has been initiated against the individuals responsible. In addition, 41 social media accounts linked to these cases and 19 objectionable posts shared by the accused have been removed to curb the spread of misinformation and maintain public order.
Public Advised to Verify Information
City police have urged the public to act responsibly on social media. Citizens have been warned to verify the authenticity of information before commenting on or sharing posts. Those found spreading communal hatred or provocative content may face legal consequences. Authorities emphasised that social harmony is a shared responsibility of both citizens and law enforcement.
