Bizarre Remedy: Chinese Woman Swallows 8 Live Frogs For Back Pain Relief

An 82-year-old woman was hospitalized with severe stomach pain after swallowing 8 live frogs, believing her relatives' advice that it would strengthen her back.

This strange incident occurred in the Hangzhou area of China's Zhejiang province.

Swallowed Live Frogs

The elderly woman, named Zhang, had been suffering from back pain for a long time. At that time, some of her relatives told her, "Swallowing live frogs whole will cure your back pain."

Believing this to be true, Zhang asked her family to catch frogs for her. They brought back 8 small frogs.

Zhang swallowed 3 frogs on the first day and 5 more the next day. Within a few hours of swallowing the frogs, she experienced severe stomach pain, worse than her back pain. As she writhed in pain, her family immediately rushed her to the hospital.

Stomach Pain, Parasitic Infection

Medical examinations revealed that swallowing the live frogs had caused damage to Zhang's stomach and that she had contracted some parasites.

By believing a superstition told by someone, the elderly woman who swallowed live frogs ended up with stomach pain in addition to her back pain, and her health problems worsened. Doctors are providing her with intensive care.