Sadhguru Shares Simple Secret To Mental Wellbeing On World Mental Health Day
On this World Mental Health Day, Sadhguru shares a powerful reminder:“Our mind is our business, our primary business.” The human mind is arguably the most extraordinary and phenomenal tool on this planet. It has been the source of some of humanity's greatest achievements,astonishing inventions, technological breakthroughs, and innovations that have shaped the world. From the discovery of fire to space travel, the mind's creativity and intelligence have set unparalleled benchmarks of human ingenuity.
The Mind: A Source of Creation and Conflict
However, Sadhguru also points out the mind's dual nature. While it creates wonders, it is also the root cause of many challenges facing humanity today. Strifes, conflicts, misunderstandings, and humanitarian crises often arise from imbalances and disturbances within the mind. This truth highlights the urgent need for us to take full responsibility for the well-being of our minds. Mental health is not just a personal issue but a foundation for peace and harmony in society. When our minds are disturbed, it reflects in the world around us.
Sadhguru's Simple Yet Profound Advice: Commit 7 Minutes a Day
Sadhguru's message is both simple and profound: we should invest just seven minutes a day to nurture and care for our mind. This small daily practice, whether it's meditation, mindfulness, or focused breathing, allows us to experience what he calls the“Miracle of Mind.” By dedicating these few minutes each day, we can restore clarity, calm, and emotional balance, unlocking the mind's immense potential for creativity and compassion.
This World Mental Health Day, let us embrace Sadhguru's wisdom and commit to honoring our mind-our greatest tool. By doing so, we can help manifest miracles not only in our own lives but also in the world around us.
