3 Key Takeaways From England's Win Over Wales As Tuchel's Side Thrive Without Kane

England cruised past Wales 3-0 at Wembley with Rogers, Watkins, and a stunning Bukayo Saka goal inside 20 minutes, showing depth without Harry Kane ahead of Tuesday's World Cup qualifier in Latvia.

England's fine form under Thomas Tuchel continued with a commanding 3-0 victory over Wales at Wembley, making it three impressive wins in a row. It was a dazzling night in London - one that saw Bukayo Saka mark his return in style and England deliver another fluid team performance.

Saka's statement performance

For Bukayo Saka, this match was about redemption and rhythm. The Arsenal winger had barely featured under Tuchel so far, making just one previous appearance - a flat defeat to Senegal back in June. This time was different.

Fresh from recovering fully from the hamstring injury that ruled him out of the September camp, Saka looked electric. He tortured Wales down the right flank, consistently beating his marker and driving England forward with intent.

His goal encapsulated everything that makes him special - quick feet, confidence, and precision. Cutting inside from the wing, Saka skipped past his defender and curled a gorgeous effort into the top corner, leaving Karl Darlow rooted to the spot.

It was a reminder of how crucial Saka can be for England when fit and firing. Judging by his energy and sharpness here, Tuchel now has a rejuvenated weapon heading into the next qualifier.

England show depth without Kane

Perhaps the most eye-catching aspect of the night was how comfortable England looked without their talismanic captain, Harry Kane. The Bayern Munich striker, who has started every game since Tuchel took charge, was rested due to a minor ankle issue.

Ollie Watkins led the line in his absence and proved equal to the task. The Aston Villa forward struck early and came close to another before an unfortunate collision with the post forced him off at half-time.

While Tuchel will hope his captain is fully fit for Latvia, England's ability to find goals and rhythm without Kane was an encouraging sign. The team functioned smoothly, spreading responsibility across the attacking line - a trait that could serve them well in more demanding contests ahead.

England's momentum keeps building

Tuchel's decision to stick with the core of his September squad paid off handsomely. Determined to maintain the momentum built during their emphatic win over Serbia, the England boss resisted the temptation to make wholesale changes.

That meant key creative names like Jude Bellingham, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, and Adam Wharton were once again left out, as Tuchel instead focused on stability and cohesion. Only two new faces came into the group - Jarell Quansah and Saka - both replacing injured players Noni Madueke and Tino Livramento.

The reward for that continuity was clear as England tore into Wales with three goals inside the first 20 minutes. Morgan Rogers opened the scoring early on, before Ollie Watkins doubled the advantage and Saka completed the blistering spell with a stunning strike.

Tuchel's men were dominant from start to finish, controlling possession, pressing relentlessly, and displaying the chemistry of a side growing in confidence. With one more game left in this international break - a trip to Latvia on Tuesday - the Germany-born coach will feel validated in his decision to keep faith with a settled squad.