Suhaag To Silsila: 10 Timeless Classic Movies Starring Amitabh Bachchan And Rekha

Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan have been one of Bollywood's most iconic pairs. On Rekha's birthday, here's a look at all the films they've worked in together throughout their careers.

Directed by Dulal Guha, this romantic drama was a semi-hit at the box office. The film featured a strong supporting cast, including Prem Chopra, Utpal Dutt, and Lalita Pawar, alongside the iconic lead pair Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha.

Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, this musical drama featured Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha in lead roles. Despite its talented cast, including Om Prakash, Vijay Sharma, and Lily Chakravarty, the film was a commercial flop at the box office.

This action-crime film, directed by Rakesh Kumar, was a box office hit. Alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, the movie featured a stellar supporting cast including Vinod Khanna, Nirupa Roy, Asrani, and Kader Khan.

Directed by Sultan Ahmed, this action-drama was a semi-hit at the box office. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, along with a strong ensemble cast including Amjad Khan, Pran, I.S. Johar, Bindu, and Anju Mahendru.

This action-crime drama, directed by Prakash Mehra, was a blockbuster hit. Alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, the film boasted a stellar cast including Vinod Khanna, Raakhee, Ranjeet, and Amjad Khan.

This action-comedy, directed by Rakesh Kumar, was a superhit at the box office. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha in lead roles, along with Ajit, Indrani Mukherjee, Kader Khan, and Amjad Khan in key supporting roles.

Directed by Manmohan Desai, this action-drama was a blockbuster hit. Alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, the film featured an ensemble cast including Shashi Kapoor, Parveen Babi, Amjad Khan, Kader Khan, and Nirupa Roy.

This action-thriller, directed by Vijay Anand, was a hit at the box office. Along with Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, the film featured Dharmendra, Zeenat Aman, Ajit, Amjad Khan, and Prem Chopra in prominent roles.

This romantic drama, directed by Yash Chopra, marked the last on-screen appearance of Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha together. Also starring Jaya Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor, the film became a cult classic and remains iconic in Bollywood history.

The 1973 drama Namak Haraam marked the first film featuring both Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, although they didn't share screen space. Rekha was paired opposite Rajesh Khanna. Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, the film was a superhit.