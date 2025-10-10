Tryg A/S Interim Report Q3 2025 And Q1-Q3 2025
|DKKm
|Q3 2025
| Q3 2024
reported
| Q3 2024
restated
|Insurance service result
|2,181
|2,130
|2,048
|Net investment result
|177
|444
|526
|Other income and costs
|-379
|-441
|-441
|Profit/loss before tax
|1,980
|2,134
|2,134
Conference call
Tryg hosts a conference call today at 10:00 CET. CEO Johan Kirstein Brammer, CFO Allan Kragh Thaysen, CTO Mikael Kärrsten and Head of Financial Reporting, SVP Gianandrea Roberti will present the results in brief followed by Q&As.
The conference call will be held in English. An on-demand version will be available shortly after the conference call has ended.
Conference call details:
Danish participants: +45 78 76 84 90
UK participants: +44 203 769 6819
US participants: +1 646 787 0157
PIN: 560768
The interim report material can be downloaded on shortly after the time of release.
Contact information:
- Gianandrea Roberti, Head of Financial Reporting, SVP, +45 20 18 82 67, ... Robin Hjelgaard Løfgren, Head of Investor Relations, +45 41 86 25 88, ... Camilla Lercke Odgaard, Head of Communications, SVP +45 53 39 23 84, ...
Visit tryg for more information.
Attachment
-
Interim Report Q3 2025 and Q1-Q3 2025 - TRYG A_S
