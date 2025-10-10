Tryg A/S Interim Report Q3 2025 And Q1-Q3 2025

Tryg reported an insurance service result of DKK 2,181m (DKK 2,048m) and a combined ratio of 78.6% (79.1%) in Q3 2025. The higher insurance service result was supported by a growth of 3.4% (3.9%) in local currencies and a continued underlying profitability improvement. The investment result was at DKK 177m (DKK 526m). Pre-tax profit was DKK 1,980m (DKK 2,134m) and profit after tax was DKK 1,479m (DKK 1,611m). Ordinary dividend of DKK 2.05 (DKK 1.95) per share for the quarter, is an increase of more than 5% from last year. The reported solvency ratio at the end of Q3 2025 was 204% (199% Q2 2025), supportive of future shareholder remuneration.

Financial highlights Q3 2025



Insurance revenue growth of 3.4% in local currencies (3.9%) or 4.0% adj. for one-off

Insurance service result of DKK 2,181m (DKK 2,048m)

Combined ratio of 78.6% (79.1%)

Expense ratio of 13.3% (13.3%)

Investment result of DKK 177m (DKK 526m)

Profit before tax of DKK 1,980m (DKK 2,134m) Ordinary dividend of DKK 2.05 (DKK 1.95) per share and solvency ratio of 204% (199% Q2 2025)

Financial highlight s Q1-Q3 2025



Insurance revenue growth of 3.7% in local currencies (4.2%) or 4.3% adj. for one-off

Insurance service result of DKK 6,028m (DKK 5,348m)

Combined ratio of 80.0% (81.5%)

Expense ratio of 13.4% (13.5%)

Investment result of DKK 607m (DKK 1,176m)

Profit before tax of DKK 5,505m (DKK 5,270m) Ordinary dividend of DKK 6.15 (DKK 5.85) per share and solvency ratio of 204%

Customer highlights Q3 2025

Customer satisfaction score of 82 (baseline 2024 is 81)

Statement by Tryg Group CEO, Johan Kirstein Brammer:

Once again, our results reflect the strength of Tryg's core business and our focus on building a profitable and resilient business, enabling us to create value for our customers, society and shareholders. We've already helped our customers through more than 1.5 million claims this year, a number which I'm particularly proud of.

At the same time, I'm confident that we are sustaining strong progress as we execute our 2027 strategy. This quarter, we have taken an important step in scaling and simplifying our IT landscape. Additionally, we are strengthening our commercial activities with several initiatives that will impact growth in 2026 and onwards, as an example our Swedish private business shows promising results through several new partnerships within motor.

New accounting policy: Adjusted financial key figures

In March 2025, Tryg published a newsletter on a change in the hedging strategy of inflation risk related to long-tailed lines of business. In accordance with accounting regulation, comparison figures have been restated. Q3 2024 was considerably affected, hence a comparison of reported and restated figures are shown below. The restatement simply moves income between the insurance service result and the investment result, and hence the profit/loss before tax is unchanged. For more details on the inflation hedge, see the IR newsletter .

Restated key figures for Q3 2024 (*):