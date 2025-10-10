Sim Shalom's Yom Kippur Service Rings Urgent Call From Substack Rabbi: The Sound Of The Shofar Is One Of Alarm This Year
Sim Shalom’s Yom Kippur observance blended ancient liturgy with contemporary resonance. Streaming live from the All Angel's Church on the Upper West Side of New York City to worshippers across the globe, the service featured traditional prayers, heartfelt music, and Rabbi Blane’s stirring sermon about the moral voice of Judaism in a time of fear and polarization.
“Normally, I wouldn’t post on Yom Kippur,” Blane wrote. “This is the one day a year when words are supposed to fall away, and silence speaks louder than any sermon. But this year, the silence would be betrayal. The shofar is not a lullaby—it is an alarm.”
In the essay, published under his banner The Substack Rabbi, Blane addresses the moral crisis facing American Jews as political leaders dismantle institutions that have long safeguarded Jewish life and democratic values. “When Elon Musk calls the ADL a hate group, and when the FBI severs ties with the organization that has trained law enforcement about antisemitism for decades, that is not policy—it is peril,” he writes. “And when Jews still cling to that regime for convenience or comfort, it is time to wake up.”
During Sim Shalom’s Yom Kippur service, Rabbi Blane urged worshippers to hear the ancient call of the shofar as a call to conscience:
“The shofar cries out for justice, for truth, for each of us to speak up while we still can. This year, repentance must mean courage—the courage to name what is happening and to stand against it.”
Founded by Rabbi Blane in 2009, Sim Shalom is a pioneering online synagogue dedicated to inclusivity, musical prayer, and universal access to Jewish life. Through livestreamed services, lifecycle events, and innovative rabbinical training, Sim Shalom continues to build a spiritual bridge across continents—uniting Jews and seekers of all backgrounds in a shared vision of compassion and moral clarity.
The full essay can be read on The Substack Rabbi at:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) New Crypto Coin Eyes Next Price Increase As Phase 6 Reaches 50% Sold
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
CommentsNo comment