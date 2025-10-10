403
Ministry Of Textiles Notifies Major Amendments In PLI Scheme For Textiles To Boost MMF And Technical Textiles Sectors
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 9 October 2025, Delhi: Ministry of Textiles has notified key revisions to the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for MMF Apparel, MMF Fabrics, and products of Technical Textiles. These significant amendments are designed to address industry challenges, enhance ease of doing business, encourage fresh investments in the sector, and accelerate growth, underscoring the Government's focus on fostering employment and driving India's leadership in the global textile market. Amended guidelines of the Scheme are also being issued.
The key Revisions to the PLI Scheme:
* Expansion of Eligible Products: Inclusion of 8 new HSN codes for MMF Apparel and 9 new HSN codes for MMF Fabrics.
* Relaxation from setting up new companies: Applicants can now establish project units within the existing companies.
* Reduction in minimum threshold of investment: With effect from 01.08.2025, for all new applicants, minimum investment stands reduced from Rs.300 crore to Rs.150 crore in Part-1 category and from Rs.100 crore to Rs.50 crore in Part-2 category of the Scheme.
* Reduction in incremental turnover Criteria for incentive from earlier 25% to 10%: Beginning FY 2025-26, applicants now have to demonstrate a minimum of 10% incremental turnover over the previous year to qualify for incentives (from Year 2 onwards).
The above revisions will significantly reduce entry barriers and financial thresholds, enabling faster execution.
Application Window Extended:
To encourage wider participation from the Industry, the Ministry of Textiles has opened the PLI Scheme application portal until 31st December, 2025 companies are urged to take advantage of the revised framework and extended timeline to apply and contribute to India's vision of becoming a global textile manufacturing hub.
