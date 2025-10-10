SOMS Energy Victoria Announces Affordable Home Battery Offer Under New Federal Program

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 9, 2025 11:44 am - SOMS Energy will help eligible homeowners access significant discounts, rebates, or finance options for installing solar battery systems

SOMS Energy Victoria is thrilled to unveil its new home battery initiative aligned with the Commonwealth's Cheaper Home Batteries Program, offering Victorian households access to highly discounted solar battery systems. With Mr. Soms acting as spokesperson, SOMS Energy brings clarity, trust and expertise to this major step toward energy independence.

What the Program Offers

Under the Cheaper Home Batteries Program, from 1 July 2025 the Australian Government provides around a 30% discount on the upfront cost of installing eligible small-scale battery systems (5 kWh to 100 kWh).

The discount is applied via accredited solar and battery retailers/installers, making it straightforward for consumers.

The program is designed to expand the Small-scale Renewable Energy Scheme (SRES) to include battery systems, enhancing incentives for households and small businesses.

Importantly, many Victorian residents may combine this federal incentive with any remaining state-level supports (where applicable).

SOMS Energy's Role & Offering

SOMS Energy Victoria is offering to:

Facilitate free consultations and system sizing for homes seeking battery storage

Supply Clean Energy Council (CEC)-approved batteries matched to usage needs

Provide installation by accredited installers in compliance with program regulations

Guarantee clear breakdowns of costs, savings, paybacks, and warranty terms

“This program is transformational for Victorian homeowners,” said Mr. Soms, Spokesperson for SOMS Energy Victoria.“By reducing the upfront barrier to home battery storage, we're empowering families to capture and use their solar energy more effectively, reduce their dependence on the grid, and lower their electricity bills - all while contributing to a cleaner energy future.”



Eligibility & Key Conditions

To participate, households must meet certain criteria:

The battery must be connected to a new or existing rooftop solar PV system.

The battery size must range between 5 kWh to 100 kWh, with rebate eligibility applying up to the first 50 kWh of usable capacity.

Only approved battery products (on CEC lists) installed by accredited installers under state electrical safety rules qualify.

The rebate is delivered at point of sale via participating retailers/installers - homeowners are not required to directly apply through government.



State Program Changes & Context

It is important to note:

The Victorian Government's previous interest-free battery loan scheme is now closed - new applications are no longer being accepted.

The Cheaper Home Batteries Program is intended to be national, across all states and territories, although eligibility and stacking rules may vary by jurisdiction.



How to Get Started

Victorians who wish to participate in this new battery initiative can:

Visit the SOMS Energy Victoria website

Call us at 1300 134 410

Email ...

Request a no-obligation assessment to see which battery solution best fits your energy use

We encourage homeowners to act early, as uptake is expected to be strong and program funds may be constrained as demand grows.

Media Contact

SOMS Energy Victoria

Phone: 1300 134 410

Email: ...