Faraday Future Announces Pinnacle Real Estate Group President Calvin Gong Takes Delivery Of His New FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance At A Co-Creation Ceremony Held In Bradbury, CA, Exploring Synergies Between Real Estate, Mobility And Crypto Industries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FF and FX look forward to creating meta-chemistry between real estate, automotive, and crypto together with industry leaders like Pinnacle

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”,“FF” or“Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, announced today that it held a“Drive Home Together” co-creation ceremony for Calvin Gong, the newest FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance owner. The delivery took place in Bradbury, California, on October 8 and was attended by FF leadership, Including FF Founder and Global Co-CEO YT Jia and FX Global CEO Xaio (Max) Ma. Other guests included fashion model and designer Suede Brooks, who is also an FF 91 2.0 user and Developer Co-Creation Officer for the Company.

Calvin Gong is the President of Pinnacle Real Estate Group, one of the largest Chinese-American real estate brokerages in Southern California.

“Calvin is our first Co-Creation Officer since we announced the“EAI + Crypto” Dual Flywheel & Dual Bridge Eco-Strategy, making this moment especially meaningful,” said YT Jia.“Our Co-Creation Ecosystem Online Direct Sales model goes beyond selling cars, it's about user acquisition, user co-creation, and user operations. Together with Calvin and Pinnacle, FF and FX are looking forward to building a value co-creation and sharing ecosystem that connects real estate, mobility, AI, and crypto.”

A video of the delivery ceremony can be viewed here:

In June 2025, Faraday Future also signed a deposit agreement with Pinnacle Real Estate Group for the FX Super One, the Company's new first class EAI-MPV. This agreement includes a non-refundable deposit and non-binding reservations for 1,000 units of the FX Super One.

This collaboration marks a first-of-its-kind global innovation: a“B2B2C” business model that brings together the AIEV and real estate sectors in a shared ecosystem. The initiative leverages Pinnacle's expansive real estate footprint to unlock powerful synergies between smart mobility and lifestyle. Pinnacle and Calvin Gong are paid co-creation partners.

Headquartered in Southern California, Pinnacle Real Estate Group operates three branches with a total of more than 1,000 real estate agents. Its business spans a broad range of services - from residential and luxury home sales to commercial real estate investment, financing, and property management.

“I'm thrilled to become the latest FF 91 2.0 user and Co-Creation Officer for FF and can't wait to not only get behind the wheel of this amazing vehicle but also proud to be leading the way with Faraday Future in our unique cross-industry collaboration,” said Calvin Gong.“This partnership represents a powerful new approach to how people experience both real estate and mobility.”

About Faraday Future

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company's mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future's flagship model, the FF 91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. FF is committed to redefining mobility through AI innovation. Join us in shaping the future of intelligent transportation. For more information, please visit .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes“forward looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words“estimates,”“projected,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“forecasts,”“plans,”“intends,”“believes,”“seeks,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“future,”“propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding the cross-collaboration with Calvin Gong, President of Pinnacle Real Estate Group, contributions by both regarding FF and FX, FF and FX product development and delivery, and FF and FX market positioning, are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include, among others: the Company's ability to secure the necessary funding to execute on the FX strategy, which will be substantial; the Company's ability to secure agreements with OEMs that are necessary to execute on the FX strategy; the number of Super Ones that Pinnacle ultimately chooses to purchase, which may be as few as one; the number of potential purchasers for the Super One that Pinnacle can identify; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and improve its liquidity and financial position; the Company's ability to pay its outstanding obligations; the Company's ability to remediate its material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and the risks related to the restatement of previously issued consolidated financial statements; the Company's limited operating history and the significant barriers to growth it faces; the Company's history of losses and expectation of continued losses; the success of the Company's payroll expense reduction plan; the Company's ability to execute on its plans to develop and market its vehicles and the timing of these development programs; the Company's estimates of the size of the markets for its vehicles and cost to bring those vehicles to market; the rate and degree of market acceptance of the Company's vehicles; the Company's ability to cover future warranty claims; the success of other competing manufacturers; the performance and security of the Company's vehicles; current and potential litigation involving the Company; the Company's ability to receive funds from, satisfy the conditions precedent of and close on the various financings described elsewhere by the Company; the result of future financing efforts, the failure of any of which could result in the Company seeking protection under the Bankruptcy Code; the Company's indebtedness; the Company's ability to cover future warranty claims; the Company's ability to use its“at-the-market” program; insurance coverage; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for the Company's products; potential negative impacts of a reverse stock split; potential cost, headcount and salary reduction actions may not be sufficient or may not achieve their expected results; circumstances outside of the Company's control, such as natural disasters, climate change, health epidemics and pandemics, terrorist attacks, and civil unrest; risks related to the Company's operations in China; the success of the Company's remedial measures taken in response to the Special Committee findings; the Company's dependence on its suppliers and contract manufacturer; the Company's ability to develop and protect its technologies; the Company's ability to protect against cybersecurity risks; and the ability of the Company to attract and retain employees, any adverse developments in existing legal proceedings or the initiation of new legal proceedings, and volatility of the Company's stock price. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025, and Form 10-Q filed on August 19, 2025, and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC.

CONTACTS:

Investors (English): ...

Investors (Chinese): cn-...

Media: ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



