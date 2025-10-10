Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 21: Akshay Kumar, Arshard Warsi Starrer Collects THIS

Jolly LLB 3 performed well at the box office in its first 20 days and has crossed the 100 crore milestone in India. Here is the 21st-day box office collection and occupancy for Jolly LLB 3

Jolly LLB 3 completed three weeks on Oct 9. Akshay Kumar's film joined the 100 crore club. But considering his fee (80-90 crores), the film hasn't recovered its costs.

Jolly LLB 3 had a total Hindi occupancy of 6.81% on Thursday, Oct 9, 2025. Morning shows were at 5.31% and afternoon shows at 8.31%. Evening show numbers will be out by Oct 10.

So far, Jolly LLB 3 has earned a net of about 0.18 crore in India on its twenty-first day. The movie's total collection has reached 109.97 Cr.

This film is directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Star Studios and Kangra Talkies. It stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla.

This is Arshad Warsi's 3rd best box office hit. Golmaal Again earned 205.69 Cr and Total Dhamaal made ₹155.67 Cr. But, it's not in Akshay's top 10 films. His Rowdy Rathore is 10th.