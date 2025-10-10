Karwa Chauth 2025: 5 Bollywood Movies That Beautifully Portrayed The Festival

Karwa Chauth 2025: Bollywood has beautifully captured the essence of Karwa Chauth - love, devotion, and tradition - through unforgettable scenes. Here are five films that portray this romantic festival with emotion and cinematic charm

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Dilwale Dulhaniyaa Le Jayenge, Here's a list of top 5 Bollywood movies which beautifully portray the festival. Bollywood actress Kajol once even went ahead saying that these two movies have successfully ruined 'Karwa Chauth' for the younger generation, in her usual fun tone.

Aishwarya Rai and Salman's Khan's 'Karwa Chauth' along with the backdrop of the song will forever remain etched in memory.

Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan's Karwa Chauth scene radiates mature love, showing that devotion and companionship grow stronger with age and shared faith in togetherness

Simran's secret fast for Raj captures youthful love and longing, making Karwa Chauth a cinematic moment of emotion, sacrifice, and unsaid affection in Bollywood history

The festival takes a modern twist as Rani Mukerji's character observes the fast for her true love, highlighting emotional complexity and forbidden affection in urban relationships

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan's Karwa Chauth scene remains iconic, blending romance, faith, and family traditions under the moonlight, symbolising eternal love and devotion.