Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued For THESE Days
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather: Rains are lashing several places in the Telugu states. The weather department suggests this situation might continue for the entire month. Here's a look at the areas likely to receive rain today
October usually marks the end of monsoon, but rains persist in the Telugu states. The weather department warns of heavy to very heavy rains due to a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal.
Due to a trough, moderate to heavy rains are occurring in Andhra Pradesh. Today, rains are likely in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts.
APSDMA stated that sudden rains might start in other parts of the state. People, especially farmers, are advised to be cautious and avoid standing under trees during rain due to lightning.
A red alert for lightning has been issued for Konaseema, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, West Godavari, East Godavari, and Eluru districts. An orange alert is in place for several other districts.
The Hyderabad weather center forecasts rain with lightning and gusty winds in Telangana today. A yellow alert has been issued for Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, and Mahabubabad districts.
On Thursday evening, heavy rain lashed the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, flooding several colonies. A woman died from a lightning strike in Narayanpet while at her farm.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment