DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Decisely Insurance Services Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

About Decisely Insurance Services

Decisely Insurance Services offers a tech-driven platform that helps small businesses manage HR tasks, employee benefits, and administrative processes more efficiently.

What happened?

On or about December 17, 2024, Decisely identified unusual activity within its cloud storage platform. In response, the company launched an investigation and took actions to secure its network environment. The investigation eventually determined that unauthorized access may have occurred on December 16, 2024.

On May 29, 2025, Decisely confirmed that the incident may have involved personal information linked to one of its partners, MetLife. The potentially exposed data includes names, dates of birth, addresses, phone numbers, Social Security numbers, email addresses, passport numbers, bank account details, and digital signatures.

An estimated 113,984 individuals may have been affected by the breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning Decisely, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Decisely data breach.

