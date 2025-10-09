403
Hang Lung Properties' Malls Deliver Strong Performance During National Day Golden Week
Tenant Sales
↑ Approx. 15% yoy
Visitor Traffic
↑ 3% yoy
Hong Kong Portfolio Sees Footfall Recovery, Peak Galleria Jumps Over 20%
In Hong Kong, Hang Lung's retail portfolio recorded a 4% year-on-year increase in footfall during the first four days of the Golden Week, reflecting an improvement in local consumer sentiment. The Peak Galleria performed exceptionally well with footfall surging by 26% year-on-year, contributing significantly to the overall footfall growth.
The Peak Galleria performed exceptionally well during the National Day Golden Week, with footfall increasing by 26% year-on-year during the first four days
