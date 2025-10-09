Neurovigil's Ibraintm In TIME's“Best Inventions Of 2025”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO and WATERLOO, Ontario and MONTREAL and LEIPZIG, Germany, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TIME has announced today that Silicon Valley-based Neurotechnology Powerhouse NeuroVigil's iBrainTM had been selected by its editors as one of The Best Inventions of 2025 .

The new ultra-small device, the size of two quarters, has twice the battery life of the previous design, four times more channels, and has sixteen different endpoints, enabling the AI-based hunt for biomarkers related to drug responses and neurofeedback, as well as to diverse pathologies (e.g. ALS, Autism, Brain Cancer, Dementia, Disrupted Sleep, Parkinson's, PTSD, Stroke, Traumatic Brain Injury, etc.) and is being made available on a research basis as well as on a consumer basis for general wellness, initially in small quantities and in order of need, at the price of a vegan latte per day, including two monthly consultations with neurologists or dedicated concierges. This technology does not require any animal testing.

“I embarked on this journey when the word 'neurotechnology' was an exotic oddity most conference organizers shied away from. My team, partners and I have been sailing in the night sky for so long, with the understanding that neurotechnology, when applied very carefully, could and would revolutionize the universe as we know it as our North Star, that this recognition feels like seeing lights on the shore and that our daring voyage has not been in vain. It is a great honor, as well as an awesome responsibility,” said Dr. Low, neurotechnology pioneer and NeuroVigil's Chairman, CEO, Chief Scientific and Technology Officer, Supermajority Owner. He founded the company when he was a student finishing his PhD in Computational Neuroscience at the Salk Institute in 2007, before serving simultaneously as Adjunct Professor at the Stanford School of Medicine and as Research Affiliate at MIT.

Dr. Low was recognized by MIT Technology Review as one of the Top Young Innovators, an honor shared with the founders of Google and Facebook, and NeuroVigil's previous valuations were over twice the Seed and Series A valuations of these companies combined, and its Series B valuation was twelve times Facebook's. NeuroVigil, which has a constellation of patents, was also named as one of the Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Health Care by Fast Company and The New York Times identified iBrainTM as“an innovation that will change your tomorrow.”

