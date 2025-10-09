LS Speaker Om Birla Meets Australian Senate President On Sidelines Of CPC In Barbados
"It was a great pleasure to meet H.E. Sue Lines... Our discussion underscored the ever-strengthening collaboration between our nations, which has been bolstered through forums like G20 and the Commonwealth," Speaker Birla posted on X.
He highlighted that this Comprehensive Strategic Partnership now spans critical sectors such as defence, trade, renewable energy, and science and technology, reflecting both nations' shared commitment to a peaceful and prosperous world.
Emphasising India's leadership in digital governance, Birla added,“India is at the forefront of parliamentary innovation, implementing initiatives like the 'Digital Parliament' and AI-powered multilingual tools to enhance transparency, efficiency, and accountability.” He extended an invitation to the Australian delegation to participate in the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC), scheduled to be held in New Delhi in January 2026.
In another key engagement, Birla met Nelly Mutti, Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia, at the CPA Conference in Georgetown. He lauded Zambia's democratic journey and the role of parliamentary institutions in amplifying citizens' voices. The two leaders discussed enhanced collaboration through delegation exchanges and the sharing of best legislative practices.
Birla also held a bilateral meeting with Arthur Holder, Speaker of the House of Assembly of Barbados.
The leaders reflected on the deep-rooted India-Barbados friendship, anchored in shared Commonwealth values, cultural ties, and a love for cricket.“Our friendship is rooted in shared culture... and strong people-to-people connections,” Birla noted.
He appreciated Barbados' decision to grant visa-free access to Indian citizens and highlighted the Indian community's vibrant presence in the Caribbean nation.
Visiting the National Assembly of Barbados, Birla viewed the intricately carved teakwood Speaker's Chair gifted by India in 1966.“It is a symbol of our enduring friendship,” he remarked, while discussing potential cooperation in education, culture, and renewable energy.
Earlier on Thursday, Birla also chaired a workshop at the conference, where he advocated for the ethical and inclusive use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in legislative systems. He stressed the importance of using technology to bridge the digital divide and make parliaments more citizen-centric.
