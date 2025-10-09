Closed-Back Nursing Shoes Market Anticipated To Grow At 11.2% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Closed-Back Nursing Shoes Market In 2025?

The market size for closed-back nursing shoes has seen fast growth in the latest years. The prediction is an expansion from $1.65 billion in 2024 to $1.84 billion in 2025, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The previously recorded growth can be attributed to the increasing requirement from healthcare personnel for long-lasting shoes, increased understanding of comfort and safety in the workspace, rising use of anti-slip shoes within hospitals, the extension of distribution via specialty and online retail, and shifts toward branded and premium shoes among nurses.

The market size of closed-back nursing shoes is predicted to witness a significant surge in the forthcoming years, reaching $2.82 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. This predicted growth throughout the forecasted period can be credited to factors such as the rising emphasis on ergonomically designed footwear, the increasing prevalence of foot and back disorders among medical personnel, the surge in investments in sustainable and eco-friendly shoe materials, the escalating participation of the female workforce in healthcare, and the increasing trend towards customized and orthotic-compatible footwear. Key trends projected during the forecast period encompass the development of lightweight designs, crafting custom fit solutions, integrating shock absorption systems, building lightweight support structures, and innovating in adaptive cushioning.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Closed-Back Nursing Shoes Market?

The closed-back nursing shoes market is likely to grow due to the rising healthcare employment. Healthcare employment relates to the service providers involved in medical, clinical, and ancillary services that strive to elevate and safeguard the health of people and community. The escalation in healthcare employment is attributed to the growing occurrence of long-lasting diseases which fuel demand for medical care, continuous treatments, and long-term patient care. Closed-back nursing shoes improve the safety and comfort at work for healthcare workers, thus indirectly bolstering healthcare employment by lowering fatigue, injury, and staff attrition. For example, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a US-based government body, revealed in August 2025 that from 2024 to 2034, the employment of registered nurses is estimated to rise by 5 percent, outpacing the average growth across all professions. Thus, the upswing in healthcare employment stimulates the closed-back nursing shoes market growth. The growth of the closed-back nursing shoes market is projected to be boosted by the rising investments in healthcare infrastructure, a consequence of the demand generated by the expansion and modernization of medical facilities. Investment in healthcare infrastructure signifies the allocation of capital and resources for the growth, expansion, and renovation of medical facilities, apparatus, and support systems to enhance healthcare provision and availability. The growth in healthcare infrastructure investment is a result of the aging population, who need more frequent and specialized medical care, thus necessitating the expansion and modernization of healthcare facilities. Healthcare infrastructure investment leads to the enlargement and modernization of hospitals and clinical units, hence escalating the demand for durable, comfortable, and safe closed-back nursing shoes for healthcare workers. As an example, according to the American Health Care Association, a US-based nonprofit entity in May 2023, the count of hospitals in the US increased by 0.591% compared to the previous year, moving up from 6,093 to 6,129. Thus, the surge in healthcare infrastructure investment is fueling the growth of the closed-back nursing shoes market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Closed-Back Nursing Shoes Industry?

Major players in the Closed-Back Nursing Shoes Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Skechers U.S.A. Inc.

• Birkenstock Holding plc

• Rocky Brands Inc.

• Hoka One One Inc.

• Sanita Footwear A/S

• Aetrex Worldwide Inc.

• Shoes For Crews LLC

• Dansko LLC

• Cherokee Global Brands Inc.

• Alpro Footwear GmbH



What Segments Are Covered In The Closed-Back Nursing Shoes Market Report?

The closed-back nursing shoes market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Slip-resistant Shoes, Orthopedic Shoes, Waterproof Shoes, Breathable Shoes, Lightweight Shoes

2) By Material: Leather, Synthetic Materials, Mesh Fabrics, Rubber Soles, Memory Foam

3) By Purpose Of Use: Clinical Environments, Hospital Settings, Long-term Care Facilities, Home Care Assistance, Public Health Services

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Other Distributions Channels

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Slip-Resistant Shoes: Rubber Outsole, Textured Sole, Oil Resistant Sole, Non Marking Sole

2) By Orthopedic Shoes: Arch Support Shoes, Extra Depth Shoes, Wide Toe Box Shoes, Cushioning Support Shoes

3) By Waterproof Shoes: Water Repellent Coated Shoes, Seam Sealed Shoes, Synthetic Upper Shoes, Slip On Waterproof Shoes

4) By Breathable Shoes: Mesh Upper Shoes, Ventilated Panel Shoes, Moisture Wicking Lining Shoes, Perforated Design Shoes

5) By Lightweight Shoes: Foam Sole Shoes, Minimalist Design Shoes, Flexible Material Shoes, Low Profile Sole Shoes

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Closed-Back Nursing Shoes Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the global market for closed-back nursing shoes. The report forecasts its future growth status. The document covers regions globally which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

