3nh, a global leader in precision color measurement solutions, is now able to use the CR8 spectrocolorimeter to transform ore slag waste into sustainable and value-added pigments. This first achievement illustrates a vital use of color testing to advance environmental protection along with industrial innovation.

Turning Waste Into Value

Ore slag, a byproduct of refining processes for steel, copper, and magnesium, has posed significant challenges in terms of volume, environmental hazards, and limited options for reusing the material. The energy-intensive slag reuse processes generate waste, residue, and complex high-temperature slag-cement mixed processes.

New research is paving the way for a more sustainable and value-added reuse of ore slag. Depending on the mineral composition, additives, and processing, different shades of slag yield pigments ranging from reddish yellow to bluish green. These pigments are a sustainable alternative to colorants harvested through mining.

The Role of 3nh CR8 in Color Accuracy

When it comes to pigments, color accuracy and color consistency are indispensable for pigments to be deemed commercially viable. 3nh CR8 Spectrocolorimeter helps in this regard. It has



D8 Geometry (diffuse illumination with 8° directional viewing) for compliance to international standards.

Full Spectrum LED Implementation for Stable 400–700 nm Light Across the Visible Spectrum.

High to extreme Accuracy Detection of L, a, b* values, for pigments to be classified accurately.

Legibly and User Friendly Vertical Module Design for powders and irregular samples. D65 Illuminant Calibration to human vision for Reals World.

All of the above helps to do colorimetric analysis of pigments for the slag composition, temperature, particle size, method of cooling and slag composition. Without assessing these characteristics, consistency and quality of the pigments would be impossible to achieve.

Key Research Findings



With the use of CR8, researchers analyzed slag samples with differing basicities and firing slag temperatures. Results indicated that:



Slags with lower basicities (<0.39) were reddish yellow in color and caused more crucible erosion.

Slags with higher basicities altered color to bluish-green due to differing mineral phase. Firing temperature affects the brightness (L*); slags fired at 1100 °C were lighter in color than those fired at 1000 °C or 1200 °C.

We can see that the CR8 gives precise and consistent results connecting the conditions of processing slag to the properties of the pigment- this means research credibility and the possibility of scale up for industries.

Innovation to Drive Sustainability







In addition to visual appeal, slag color analysis with the CR8 can provide diagnostic information. Since color can indicate the presence of different microstructures, erosion patterns, and new crystalline phases, the CR8 can serve quality assurance and material behavior analysis. Because of this, the CR8 is a must-have in research labs and in large scale industries.

The CR8 helps recycling slag for pigment, thus contributing to:



Less waste to be stored in landfills

Less negative impact to the environment from mining The production of green ceramic, coatings, and decorative products

Looking Forward

The 3nh CR8 is one of the first slag metallurgies in the industry and will continue to be. It will no longer be limited to pigment manufacture, and will most likely be able to forecast the stability of a material and the other properties such as corrosion and other industrial uses.A 3nh representative said,“The CR8 spectrocolorimeter is changing the way industries see metallurgical byproducts. Reliable color measurement makes it possible to recycle slag into value pigments, lower environmental impact, and create new market value.”

About 3nh

3nh has more than 30 years of experience in color measurement, and is best known for their spectrophotometers, colorimeters and imaging solutions. For the coatings and plastics industries, textiles, ceramics and research institutes, 3nh boasts innovation, precision and sustainability.

