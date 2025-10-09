Meanwhile, Zionist Israel Strikes Gaza Building, Killing At Least Four
Many were still missing under the rubble, raising fears that the death toll could rise, according to Gaza's health authorities.
An Israeli military spokesperson alleged that, Hamas militants were operating“in close proximity” to Israeli troops, and posed an immediate threat to the forces in the area.
The strike came, as the Israeli regime met, to vote on a ceasefire agreement, aimed at ending the war.
U.S. President, Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, arrived in Israel ahead of the meeting and met with Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, his office said. Later, the two also joined the government meeting.
The ceasefire agreement was announced earlier yesterday, after three days of indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm El Sheikh, with the participation of the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye.
An Israeli official told Xinhua, on condition of anonymity, that, the truce in Gaza will take effect once the votes are completed.– NNN-XINHUA
